In the wake of his fallout with Mizkif that became personal, Felix “xQc” Lengyel took a swipe at the group of Twitch streamers based in Austin by claiming they’re too afraid to speak about the issues he’s accused them of having in the past.

Mizkif, who is a part of the group, said any drama they have is nothing out of the ordinary.

But, xQc insists it’s much worse than he’s making it out to be and nobody in the group is willing to talk about it in fear of being exiled.

“I’m in a position where I don’t have to lose my career over my relationships with somebody, so I can put it all on the line and risk it and I don’t lose anything because I don’t give a fuck,” he said.

“Not the same can be said for the people around the Austin group of friends where it’s like, ‘I don’t want to be cast out, guys! If I stand up for myself… nobody is going to talk to me anymore and I will lose all my viewers.’”

xQc believes the fear of being exiled is what bands them together because they don’t have a choice. “Of course people are going to hold together. Of course people are going to defend each other even when they know they shouldn’t. Why? Because they need to!”

The outspoken star is also convinced that’s why the girls who hosted The Real Housewives of Twitch Podcast “flipped” on him when he accused Mizkif of streaming their show on his channel to funnel views.

“Why do you think all the girls flipped on me when I said I was going to stand up for them? Because I wasn’t even a part of that group, and they are, so I was fucking them over by standing up for them,” he said.

For that reason, the French-Canadian star said he realized he needs to stop defending other streamers from issues, especially when he’s not directly involved in them, because there are other things to consider.

“By standing up for other people, I am fucking them over,” he said.

“It’s that day I realized I need to stop doing that for other people. I’m not the savior of everybody’s lives. I have to stop doing that.”