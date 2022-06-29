‘Every friend group has drama’: Mizkif responds to xQc’s claims about Austin-based streamers being hostile

During a stream yesterday, xQc claimed the Austin, Texas streaming environment was very “hostile” and “overly competitive,” and says he’s happy he no longer lives there. And today, OTK founder and Austin-based Twitch star Mizkif has responded to these accusations, saying he never hears about major drama among streamers in Austin.

Shortly after xQc’s rant about Austin-based streamers, former Cloud9 creator Macaiyla also chimed in on the environment she experienced there, explaining she was told by many to steer clear of up-and-coming streamer Esfand when she visited the area two years ago.

Since then, Esfand has become a co-founder of streaming organization OTK and, according to Macaiyla, is treated much differently by his fellow Twitch stars.

In response to both xQc and Macaiyla, Mizkif gave his opinion on the drama surrounding Austin-based streamers after a viewer mentioned it during the intro section of his broadcast today.

“Yeah, streamers are narcissistic assholes but like does not every friend group ever have drama?” Mizkif said. “I never hear about drama in Austin, Texas that’s really that severe. Everyone is pretty chill with each other and I feel like people forget that there are about 500-1000 streamers here.”

Mizkif also explained that he and a large group of streamers, including Tectone, Emiru, and Esfand, hung out and played Smite together just a day prior, to better illuminate the friendly nature of the Austin-based streamers for his viewers.

The entire drama-filled situation that now involves xQc, Macaiyla, and Mizkif initially sprouted from Greekgodx after he claimed OTK streamers intentionally bait negative attention to get more viewers.

Since then, Greekgodx has been suspended from Twitch for three days.