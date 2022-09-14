XQc alleges Mizkif only turned down gambling sponsor ‘because he wasn’t getting enough money’

Popular Twitch streamer xQc went on a tirade during a Sept. 14 broadcast, alleging that fellow content creator Mizkif only declined gambling sponsors because the contract was offering too little for him.

OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Mizkif hosted a tell-all livestream on Sept. 13, answering nearly any question from chat. The streamer was ultimately prompted with a question regarding gambling sponsors such as Staked, who have signed streamers such as xQc and Trainwrecks to lucrative albeit controversial contracts. Previously speaking on the subject already, Mizkif said that although he briefly considered taking such a contract, he ultimately decided against it.

Mizkif apparently attracted the ire of xQc, one of Stake’s most significant partners, who first leaked a conversation from three years ago, wherein Mizkif expressed concern about his then-girlfriend, Maya Higa, surpassing him in viewership. The former Overwatch pro then went on express that streamers only posture morals for “social clout.”

“Someone’s character is very important. It’s who you are,” xQc said. “I don’t agree with some of the dogshit [Mizkif] does, the same way I don’t agree with what Hasan does. It’s fucking dogshit. If I have a problem with them, I fucking tell them. I don’t play like I’m a friend and then later down the line pile onto them for fucking social clout.”

XQc attempted to give an example of streamers “piling” on him with Hasan’s recent comments over xQc’s decision not to attend the recent streamer event Shit Camp. The streamer then claimed Mizkif turned down a gambling sponsor only because of the amount the potential sponsor offered.

“[Mizkif] was begging for a contract and only denied it because the number wasn’t high enough,” xQc claimed. “That’s why he didn’t take the contract—because he wasn’t getting enough money. Not because of public perception, not because of whatever, but because the number wasn’t good enough.”

The two streamers clashed over various issues throughout the night, though xQc allegedly declined to get onto a call with Mizkif to sort through any of the issues. While Mizkif addressed the leaked conversations from several years ago, he has yet to make any official rebuttal to xQc’s gambling-related claims.