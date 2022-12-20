WoW Race to World First caster Preach bemoans association with viral Rich Campbell clip

The timing of former One True King owner and co-founder Rich Campbell’s downfall amid sexual assault allegations was about as bad as it could be late last week.

Finding out that the accusation had surfaced while he was in the middle of hosting a WoW Race to World First broadcast for Echo, Campbell unintentionally created a viral clip as he checked his phone and very suddenly left the casting set.

The Twitch clip has made its rounds with more than 445,000 views, and while the focus for many viewers is Campbell, his co-host on the couch, Preach, couldn’t have been more annoyed that his face is being heavily disseminated for all the wrong reasons.

Talking about the situation on his personal stream earlier today, Preach’s frustration was palpable as he exclaimed profanity before falling silent as he failed to find words that expressed how irritated he was. Once he began speaking again, he couldn’t help but unleash a flurry of aggressive sarcasm to vent.

“I fucking love that I’m in the clip where he gets canceled,” he said. “That was amazing. That’s awesome. … That was fucking awesome, that the clip circulating was fucking me sat right fucking next to him as he found out.”

During the clip in question, Preach is speaking with former Echo raider Jeath, who is an experienced World First caliber healer. While Preach and Jeath tried to carry on the show, the production staff did what they could to keep Campbell off the screen as things started to unravel for him.

Campbell resigned from OTK on Dec. 16 amid sexual assault allegations, and the organization quickly posted a statement confirming that it requested his resignation. The following morning, OTK co-founder Asmongold, who had been friends with Campbell for years, was emotional as he showed support for the alleged victim and denounced any fans who tried to defend Campbell or victim blame.