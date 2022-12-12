Will Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship have a second edition?

Ludwig reached personal viewership records on his YouTube this weekend when he hosted a chessboxing event that pitted various content creators against one another in a battle that forced them to combine their wit and strength.

The Mogul Chessboxing Championship peaked at more than 300,000 viewers, according to Streams Charts. The figure was not only his personal record on YouTube, but it also outperformed his previous peak viewer record on Twitch of just a shave over 200,000 viewers.

With such a massively entertaining presentation of zany, and at times heart-stopping, competition, it’s reasonable to inquire about the potential for another championship like it.

The Mogul Chessboxing Championship included popular creators like Myth, Disguised Toast, Andrea Botez, and Cherdleys, as well as numerous other personalities. And after it was such a success, it only makes sense that Ludwig might be interested in going for round two.

Will there be a second Mogul Chessboxing Championship?

Ludwig has not announced any formal plans to hold a second Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

Though the first edition of the event was an enormous success, the planning involved will likely mean that a potential sequel will take some time to prepare for—and Ludwig hasn’t made any promises that it will happen.

Given the strong positive reception the first Mogul Chessboxing Championship received, it would be difficult to believe that Ludwig won’t eventually run things back and do another chessboxing event in the future. But for now, fans are left hanging. A second iteration of the event, while likely, has not been confirmed.