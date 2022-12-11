Ludwig Chessboxing event: Start time, fight card, live results

Popular content creator Ludwig is venturing into the world of influencer boxing with his latest event, which blends competitive chess and boxing. In Chessboxing, competitors will alternate between rounds of boxing and chess.

A winner is crowned from either knocking out or scoring a checkmate on their opponent, or a player will lose if their timer runs out in the chess portion as well.

Ludwig’s event, produced alongside Mogul, will feature nine total bouts. Two of the nine however will feature Super Smash Bros. Melee instead of chess. Keeping a similar premise, competitors involved in Smash Bros. will instead alternate between the Nintendo platform fighter and boxing, winning by either knockout or by depleting their opponent’s lives in-game.

With buzz around both chess and boxing surging in recent years, there has been immense anticipation around Ludwig’s event.

With Ludwig bringing the niche sport of Chessboxing to the forefront of the streaming world, and inventing a new competition of Smashboxing, both viewers and participants are itching to get into the action.

When does Ludwig’s Chessboxing event start?

Ludwig’s Chessboxing event will begin on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4pm PT. The event will likely last several hours as the fight card will host nine total bouts. Interested viewers can catch the event for free by tuning into Ludwig’s personal YouTube channel.

Full Fight Card

The Mogul Boxing Championship will overwhelmingly feature many first-time fighters making their debut in the squared circle, though a handful of returners are also competing in the event. Below is the entire fight card in order of action.

There is notably no co-main event or main event.

Spud vs. 2Saint (Smashboxing)

KJH vs. Fiction (Smashboxing)

Stanz vs. BoxBox

OverTFlow vs. Abroad in Japan

Hugs vs. Toph

Lawrence vs. Aman

Dina vs. Andrea Botez

Cherdleys vs. Myth

DisguisedToast vs. Pointcrow

Ludwig Chessboxing event results

This section will update as the event progresses.