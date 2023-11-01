Will Dr Disrespect return to Twitch after the new banned user changes?

Twitch made massive changes to its policy regarding banned streamers on Nov. 1, sparking speculation about whether high-profile streamers like Dr Disrespect, who was banned from Twitch in June 2020, could return to the platform.

Here’s everything we know about the Doc’s situation right now.

What changes did Twitch make that could impact Dr Disrespect’s ban?

Under the new policy, Twitch offers a path to reinstatement for streamers who have been permanently banned. This marks a shift from its previous stance, where a permanent ban meant a streamer could never return. However, it’s not offered to every streamer who has been permanently banned.

Twitch has made it clear this opportunity is only available to those who were not banned for severe offenses, such as violence, threats, or serious crimes.

Do these changes mean Dr Disrespect can return to Twitch?

Dr Disrespect was banned under mysterious circumstances. Neither Twitch nor the Doc have revealed the exact reasons for the ban, so it’s hard to tell whether he qualifies for reinstatement.

If his ban was due to something serious, as per Twitch’s criteria, then he wouldn’t be allowed to return to the platform. But if it was for something minor, then he should be able to apply for a path to reinstatement and a return could be on the cards. It all depends on what he was banned for.

