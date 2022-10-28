Why does xQc move so much?

It's something his fans are always curious about.

It seems like xQc is always moving house. It’s happened several times in the past few years. Sometimes he talks about it on Twitch. Other times, you can only tell by the change of scenery in the background of his camera on stream.

It begs the question, why does the juicer warlord never seem to settle?

It’s not because he’s a nomad, that’s for sure. Instead, the French-Canadian star has had a perfectly good reason for every move—and more often than not, it’s the same one cropping up time and time again.

xQc moves because of doxxing, swatting, break-ins

The top Twitch star moves house regularly because his address somehow always ends up getting leaked on the internet, and when it does, it leads to constant swatting incidents and even break-ins.

When xQcmoved into Sodapoppin’s house in June 2021, it was because he’d been swatted multiple times and had a scary encounter with an intruder. It got to the point where he feared for his life, hence the move.

After that, he moved into his own home, but the same issue happened again. Seemingly out of options, xQc decided the best thing to do was to move back in with his family in Canada.

He remained there for a while, before moving back to the States in 2022.

xQc bought a new house in August, but has spent most of October streaming in Ludwig’s house—presumably to film their exciting new Juiced game show.

He has since returned home and hopes that he’ll have no more issues with people leaking his address. But if that happens, he’ll sadly have no choice but to move again.

And thus, the cycle continues.