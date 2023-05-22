Pokimane confirmed she will be leaving OfflineTV via a YouTube video on May 19, shocking her hordes of streaming fans in the process. The Twitch star co-founded the content creator group in 2017 and had been a staple part in the years that followed, so it seemed like she’d be a part of the organization forever.

Given how much she seemed to enjoy being an OTV member, and how much the other members seemed to love having her around, fans can’t help but wonder why she wanted to leave. The streaming star has been very open and honest about her reasoning, though.

Why did Pokimane leave OfflineTV?

Pokimane has said she decided to leave OfflineTV because she felt like it was in the org’s best interests, and hers, to move on.

The streaming star elaborated on this during her stream on May 20, explaining that being a full-time member of the group involved a lot of commitments and responsibilities, and it had become increasingly difficult to find the time to do them.

On the one hand, Pokimane didn’t want the org to have to worry about planning things around her, nor did she want to disappoint fans who expected her to attend all of their collaborations and events. For example, when OTV had planned their Japan trip in 2022, Pokimane had already committed to attending TwitchCon in Europe and wasn’t able to attend.

Image via OfflineTV

On the other hand, Pokimane felt like leaving the streaming org was necessary in order for her to have the freedom to “dabble in different things” and “continue to evolve and explore” in her career and personal life.

But while that might be the case, it doesn’t mean she won’t ever collaborate with them again. She left OTV on the best possible terms and is still friends with everyone. “I feel like I’ll always be a part of the OTV family, especially living in LA. We can always do things together,” the Twitch star went on to explain in the same May 21 stream.

Pokimane remained tight-lipped about whether she’s still a co-owner but said if the group reveals more details about it in the future, she’d be happy to talk then.

