Pokimane is moving on from OfflineTV—and she’s teasing a ‘big project’

All good things come to an end, and Pokimane’s time with OfflineTV, the content group she helped originally create, is coming to a close. Although today’s announcement means OfflineTV will look a bit different moving forward, Pokimane did promise that she’ll still be around and teased that she has something major in the works behind the scenes.

This announcement was shared in a multi-part YouTube video that started by highlighting the story of her life acted out by the OfflineTV members, before they then all sat down to address Pokimane leaving. The group has dubbed Pokimane’s departure the first official “graduation,” as they see it as her moving on to the “next chapter” of her life.

Today we congratulate one of our founding members, @pokimanelol, for graduating from OfflineTV!



Imane has been a pillar of OTV since it formed in 2017 and helped us become the big family we are now. We're excited to see her next chapter and will be cheering for her all the way💜 pic.twitter.com/Y2hLbcLqTI — OfflineTV (@OfflineTV) May 19, 2023

The more serious part of the video featured a Q&A with Pokimane as the OfflineTV discussed what graduating from the group meant and how things will look moving forward.

“What does graduating look like?” Pokimane asked. “I don’t know, I’m the first one to do it.”

Although Pokimane will no longer officially be an OfflineTV member, she made it clear that she loved doing shoots with them and would still “love to be a part of future videos.”

Pokimane elaborated upon this by explaining that she still very much wants to appear and collaborate with the group from time to time, but doesn’t have the space to be as committed to it as she previously was. That seems to be the main reason why she is moving on.

“Ultimately, it just means unfortunately I feel like I can’t remain a full-time OTV member,” Pokimane explained.

She went on to say that it’s more than just the OTV shoots that she’s struggled to keep up with—it’s also things like traveling, big streaming events, and sponsorships.

Screengrab via OfflineTV on YouTube

“I’m at a point where I have a hard enough time balancing my work and my life and OTV is like a thing in and of itself,” she elaborated. “I feel like it’s time for this step in my life.”

The group followed this up by specifying that there is “nothing wrong” between them as they’re worried fans will think there is bad blood when Pokimane’s departure is occurring entirely on good terms. No drama—just plenty of potential scheduling conflicts.

After all of the talk about why she’s leaving, Pokimane then dropped a light teaser about something she’s developing behind the scenes.

“I think I’m just trying a lot of new stuff right now,” Pokimane said. “One of them, in particular, I haven’t really gotten to share…but I’m working on a big project.” She didn’t elaborate on this venture further, but she did say it should launch somewhere between six months and a year from now, and that her OfflineTV creator friends will get to be the first ones to test it.

The video concluded with a classic OfflineTV move when the group surprised Pokimane with one last slime dousing as a send-off.

Screengrab via OfflineTV on YouTube

While this is a huge move on Pokimane’s part, it’s not entirely unexpected, as the content creator has been steadily shifting her focus away from her streaming career and onto new ventures. She’s made it clear that streaming will always be a core part of her life but that she also wants to do so much more beyond it and it seems she’s making yet another massive step in this direction.

