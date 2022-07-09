LilyPichu is an American musician, voice actress, YouTuber, and livestreamer. One of the founding members of OfflineTV, LilyPichu, is among the most veteran creators in the livestreaming space.

LilyPichu first gained popularity in 2011 after releasing her parody song I’ll Quit LoL and shortly after releasing her first extended play, Lilies. LilyPichu began streaming in 2012 and became more prominent in the League of Legends space, quickly gaining an audience.

Formerly an independent content creator, LilyPichu helped found OfflineTV in 2017, a collective of fellow content creators. The group found incredible success with LilyPichu being at the forefront of OTV’s videos, helping the channel reach its impressive three million subscriber count on YouTube.

Screengrab via YouTube.com/LilyPichu

Aside from OTV’s growing popularity, LilyPichu also managed to expand her personal brand. In 2018, LilyPichu partnered with Riot Games to help create a series of YouTube advertisements for League of Legends, and played as a musical guest at the LCS Studio. By 2020, LilyPichu was the fifth most-watched female streamer and a Shorty Award nominee for Twitch Streamer of the Year.

Shortly after her tenth anniversary on Twitch, LilyPichu made one of the most surprising moves of her career by signing an exclusive contract with YouTube. Leaving behind her Twitch channel with over 2.5 million followers, LilyPichu continues to stream and create videos on her YouTube channel.

LilyPichu, at a glance

Name: Lily Ki

Age: 30

Birthday: November 20, 1991

Nationality: American

Awards: Shorty Awards – Streamer of the Year Nominee (2020)

Org: OfflineTV

What games does LilyPichu play?

Image via OfflineTV

LilyPichu is most well known for her League of Legends content, historically being her most streamed game. The YouTube streamer is also a prolific artist and musician, very often broadcasting musical performances with special guests and drawing sessions. In the past year, LilyPichu has increasingly played VALORANT with fellow OfflineTV and adjacent streamers.

How much does LilyPichu make?

LilyPichu has never publicly listed how many concurrent subscribers she had on her Twitch channel, so it is impossible to say how much she makes exactly. Being a popular streamer with approximately 5,000 to 10,000 average viewers, LilyPichu is estimated to bring in $25,000 to $35,000 per month. LilyPichu has other significant revenue streams outside her regular content creation. She invests in merchandise, contracts with YouTube and OfflineTV, and partners with massive companies such as Riot Games for advertisement deals.

LilyPichu’s streaming setup

Keyboard: Custom commission from Taeha Types

Headset: Sennheiser HD 599

Microphone: Neumann TLM 103/Shure SM7B

Where is LilyPichu from?

Not much is known about LilyPichu’s personal life before the start of her streaming career, but she has revealed on stream that she is a California native. The streamer has remained in Los Angeles, California, through most of her streaming career, living with OfflineTV members before the group split from their original content house.

What is LilyPichu’s most viewed Twitch clip?

LilyPichu’s most viewed Twitch clip is from 2018, wherein she jokingly makes fun of her anime-watching audience. LilyPichu has actively spoken and enjoyed anime on stream for several years, as OfflineTV has even previously partnered with anime streaming service CrunchyRoll. In the clip, the streamer jokingly raises her voice to describe how long she has been watching anime, though she suddenly deepens her voice to mimic a character from Fist of the North Star.

Why is LilyPichu is popular?

LilyPichu has been heavily praised for her artistic and musical ability, often collaborating with other like-minded creators to put on entire broadcasted concerts. The streamer has made early headway into the League of Legends creator and esports spaces, being a large part of her initial audience. LilyPichu’s prominence in OfflineTV has also significantly helped her growth, as the group has made strides in viewership.

So what’s next for LilyPichu

LilyPichu has only just made the jump from Twitch to YouTube for streaming. Though this was undoubtedly a significant change for the creator, it appears to have no immediate impact on the regular content LilyPichu produces. Fans can expect LilyPichu to maintain a presence in OfflineTV videos, as she is still a core group member.