Who is John Randall Hennigan? Full details on Harley Morenstein’s Creator Clash 2 opponent

The fighting card for Creator Clash 2 has been revealed on Jan. 24 and part of the streaming community was left wondering who’s John Randall Hennigan, the person that will fight Harley Morenstein from Epic Meal Time on April 15.

Unlike the other people involved in the event, John Hennigan isn’t a streamer or content creator and isn’t involved with the video game industry. There’s a chance that you might know him by another name as he has multiple stage names. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, here’s who Harley Morenstein is going to fight on Creator Clash 2.

Who is John Randall Hennigan, one of the fighters of Creator Clash 2?

John Hennigan is an American professional wrestler, who is best known for his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Impact Wrestling, and Lucha Underground. The 43-year-old has been fighting since 2002 and also goes by several ring names such as John Morrison, Johnny Caballero, Johnny Fusion, and Johnny Nitro. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs around 215 pounds.

John Hennigan was last seen fighting at the Major League Wrestling (MLW) in January 2023 and defeated Davey Richards to win MLW’s National Openweight Championship under the ring name Johnny Fusion. He most notably won the ECW World Championship (one time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (three times), WWE Tag Team Championship (four times), and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (one time) while he fought in WWE between 2002 and 2011.

The 43-year-old will be the first professional wrestler to ever enter the ring of Creator Clash and even though it is a boxing event, he’s arguably a huge favorite to win versus Harley Morenstein due to his experience in the fighting industry. They’ll be the penultimate attraction of Creator Clash 2, preceding the bout between iDubbbz vs. Alex Wassabi on April 15 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.