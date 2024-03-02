Who created Prime Energy Drink? Founders explained

When Logan Paul and KSI announced the launch of their energy drink, Prime, in 2022, the world stopped for a second. The anticipation and the hype levels skyrocketed, resulting in supermarkets running out of stock in minutes during the drink’s initial release period.

Recommended Videos

Living in a country that doesn’t have Prime, I had to watch the world race for this product from a safe distance. I was still counting the days until I could find it in my local stores, but that is yet to happen. As a result, I kept an eye open for Prime products whenever I was abroad, and I finally found one in Denmark before the local government cracked down on the drink in May 2023.

Despite various research criticizing Prime’s ingredients, I enjoyed the taste, making me wonder who exactly created Prime Energy Drink.

Who are the founders of Prime Energy Drink?

Bottoms up. Image via PRIME

Despite labeling themselves as co-founders of Prime, KSI and Logan Paul aren’t the company’s majority shareholders. Multiple sources online claim that the duo owns 40 percent of Prime, each with a 20 percent stake.

Our online investigations revealed that Congo Brands created Prime Hydration, owning around 60 percent of the brand. Max Clemons and Trey Steiger are the two founders of Congo, and they also have other viral products like Alani Nu.

Congo excels at creating and manufacturing innovative products, and it’s based in Kentucky. According to the Independent, Congo approached KSI and Logan Paul for a new energy drink project that would feature the two as brand ambassadors.

What role do KSI and Logan Paul play at Prime?

Logan Paul and KSI own 40 percent of Prime Hydration. While they’re the minority, 40 percent is still a large share, giving them a voice within the company. However, the influential duo seems to be more focused on public appearances and promoting the brand instead of meddling with corporate dealings.

Though KSI and Logan Paul may not have come up with the entire business plan for Prime, it would be unfair to deny the success of their efforts to grow the brand. The duo took the product to the next level from the get-go, and it has reached heights that would be extremely difficult to achieve with other influencers.