How to watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: PPV price, time, more

Egos collide in Manchester, England on Oct. 14 as Logan Paul takes on internet troll and multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Dillon Danis in a boxing match.

Also, in the main event, KSI will attempt to climb the mountain Jake Paul fell short of, taking on pro boxer Tommy Fury.

These matchups shouldn’t be a huge surprise to anyone given the stir they’ve already caused on social media; specifically, the drama between Paul and Danis, which has led to all kinds of legal complications.

All this has taken place before the two even step foot in the ring.

While that might be the most publicized matchup of the night, it’s not the main event. That honor goes to KSI, who has been slowly piecing together a pro boxing record and will now take on his toughest challenge yet: Tommy Fury.

But when does it all go down? And how can you tune it? Don’t stress! We’ve got the answers.

Where can I watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

The Misfits boxing card featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will be broadcast on DAZN and available through its channels including the DAZN app.

To catch the main card you’ll need to purchase the PPV, however, the preliminary card will be available to stream live on YouTube. Depending on your location, prices for new and returning DAZN members will vary.

What time is the KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis PPV?

The Prime Card is set to kick off its main card around 2pm ET on Sat. Oct. 14, with the main event between KSI and Tommy Fury, expected to walk around 5pm.

It is worth noting that, depending on how these undercard fights go, these times could be slightly pushed forward or backward, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled on the day to be sure you won’t miss out.

How much is the KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis PPV?

No official announcement has been made to confirm the cost of the PPV, but it will likely be around the same price that DAZN’s Mayweather vs. Deji card was sold for. This was $14.99 for returning DAZN members and $34.98 for those who are not already members.

Once there is information about the price, this section will be updated to reflect that.

