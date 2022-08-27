Which content creators are participating in YouTube: Game On?

On Aug. 27, YouTube is hosting a new interactive event called YouTube: Game On, which combines the biggest games and streamers on the platform. The event is the first of its kind and allows viewers to make certain decisions that affect the course of the stream. You can also interact with creators through the live comments.

YouTube: Game On will stream live in five different languages: English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. It starts at 3pm CT on Aug. 27, but no end time has been revealed yet—which might mean the viewers’ choices can also impact the duration of the event.

Dozens of content creators and other guests are hosting and participating in certain activities which can be directly related to popular games and trends. For example, YouTube shorts creator Jake Fellman created an interactive adventure where players choose their path, and TikTok star Bella Poarch is playing a Mortal Kombat tournament with her friends. Dream, JackSepticEye, and other Minecraft superstars will get together in two teams to face off in a game of Dynamite Dodgeball.

All content creators participating in YouTube: Game On

Here is a full list of all confirmed content creators and guests participating in YouTube: Game On:

Make sure to catch your favorite creators and guests on YouTube: Game On, which starts on Aug. 27 at 3pm CT. The event will stream exclusively on YouTube.