TwitchCon is headed to two new cities this year as the platform’s yearly event comes back for the second year of in-person fun after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the main TwitchCon has historically been hosted somewhere in California, the North American edition of the convention will be in Las Vegas this year. Meanwhile, the European version of the event will be in Paris after being in Amsterdam last year.

TwitchCon started in 2015 and originally was only held at one location, serving as a place for CEO Emmett Shear to give an annual keynote speech, but a European extension of the event was added in 2019 due to popular demand from viewers and streamers across the pond.

Both events take place on different weekends in the summer and early fall, so especially dedicated fans can make it to both TwitchCon events if they have the travel budget for such an endeavor. In a blog post today, the platform shared links to where fans and content creators can begin reserving accommodations for the conventions. There is no schedule for either TwitchCon yet, however.

When does TwitchCon 2023 start?

This year’s North American TwitchCon will be held on Oct. 20 to 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. TwitchCon Paris will be a few months earlier on July 8 to 9 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

TwitchCon Paris marks the second time that the platform’s European convention will take place in July. The first two events were scheduled for April and May in 2019 and 2020, respectively, but the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The TwitchCon Las Vegas falls within the general lines of where one might expect from a U.S.-based convention by the platform. While a majority of TwitchCons have been during the last week of September, Twitch has held the event as late as Oct. 26 to 28, and in 2017, the TwitchCon event had the exact same calendar dates as this year.