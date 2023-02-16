Where is TwitchCon 2023?

A pair of new cities are set to host this year.

TwitchCon is headed to a pair of new venues this year, and will put on a North American event held outside of California in a first for Twitch’s flagship convention.

As has become tradition, Twitch will host a TwitchCon in Europe as well as the United States, with the typically-smaller European event coming before the main TwitchCon show that includes a keynote speech by CEO Emmett Shear.

Brand new year, brand new TwitchCon host cities!



🇫🇷 Paris, 8-9 July

🇺🇸 Las Vegas, 20-22 October



🇫🇷 Paris, 8-9 July

🇺🇸 Las Vegas, 20-22 October

Similar to last year, the European TwitchCon will be in July, but this time around, the event is headed to an all new city—Paris, France.

Meanwhile, the North American TwitchCon in October will be in a new state for the first time since the inaugural convention in 2015. This year you can expect to see Shear take the stage for his yearly chat in Las Vegas.

TwitchCon 2023 locations and dates

TwitchCon will be in Paris on July 8-9 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, and at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 20-22.

Schedules for the two events have not been released, but a blog post by the platform includes links to places where fans and streamers can find accommodations for the conventions coming later this year.

This year marks the second year back to in-person TwitchCon events since the COVID-19 pandemic. It was replaced with an online event in 2021 called GlitchCon, and the 2020 conventions were canceled due to the pandemic. This will be the third time Twitch holds a convention in Europe since the platform expanded its efforts there in 2019.

TwitchCon heads to the Las Vegas Convention Center after taking place in San Diego in 2019 and 2022. The San Diego Convention Center has hosted a record three TwitchCons dating back to 2016, and was scheduled to hold the event in 2020 before it was canceled.