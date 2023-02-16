TwitchCon heads to 2 new locations in 2023

TwitchCon will be outside of California for the first time.

Twitch provided new details today about the platform’s yearly convention coming this summer and fall. And in 2023, the in-person events in Europe and the U.S. are headed to completely new locations for the first time since 2019.

Twitch traditionally holds one weekend-long TwitchCon event in the U.S. and another in Europe, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted plans for TwitchCon in 2020 and 2021. The in-person events finally returned last year, and this year, they will be in completely new cities.

Paris, 8-9 July

Las Vegas, 20-22 October



TwitchCon Paris will be the platform’s European showcase at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 8 to 9. The North American TwitchCon, which is typically a bit larger and includes Twitch CEO Emmett Shear’s yearly keynote speech, will be held in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Oct. 20 to 22.

This year will mark the third in-person European TwitchCon. Last year, the event was held in Amsterdam after the 2020 event in the same location was canceled due to the pandemic. The first was held at CityCube Berlin in 2019.

TwitchCon Las Vegas will mark the first time that the main event will be held outside of California, where the platform’s business is headquartered. Since 2019, the event has been scheduled for the San Diego Convention Center, but the event, which started in 2015, has been to San Jose, Long Beach, and San Francisco as well.

Schedules for both TwitchCon events have not been released, but the platform posted links to Bnetwork today in a blog post that fans and streamers can use to make accommodation reservations for the respective weekends.