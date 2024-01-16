Darryle “Hamlinz” Hamlin was a prominent creator who saw immense success during the meteoric rise of Fortnite; however, has since gone radio silent. With several failed comeback attempts, longtime fans have been left wondering what exactly happened to the streamer.

During 2017 and 2018, Hamlinz rode the undeniably popular Fortnite wave with fellow streamers Daequan and Myth. The trio’s sheer audience size quickly gained them attention, subscribers, and huge sponsorships with Team Solo Mid, one of the largest esport organizations at the time.

The trio’s stint at the top of the streaming world was short-lived however, as both Hamlinz and Daequan have only streamed sporadically for the past four years, if at all. If you are wondering why the group dissolved, or what happened to Hamlinz specifically, this is all we know.

Where did Hamlinz go?

Hamlinz collaborated with some of the biggest streamers in the shooter space. Screenshot via Hamlinz on Instagram

Hamlinz had his first major hiatus from streaming in early 2019 whenever the streamer revealed he and his family had suffered from health issues. In Jan. 2022, Hamlinz appeared ready to make a comeback.

After over 14 months of inactivity, Hamlinz returned to Twitch to stream solo. This did not last too long. Both Hamlinz and Daequan returned briefly under the NRG banner to recreate the Thoom house, the former content house wherein the streamers originally gained their followings.

This project quickly led to the same result as the streamers’ previous comeback attempts, as little content was actually made and the two left the house in only a few months. This marked another long absence between the two, but Hamlinz has been slightly more active on social media than Daequan.

Hamlinz went live most recently in March 2023, playing Sea of Thieves and reuniting with his audience. Hamlinz still has not streamed consistently since 2019 and it appears unlikely that the former Fortnite pro will make a full return to content creation anytime soon.