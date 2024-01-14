What happened to Daequan?

Daequan Loco was once one of the most prominent streamers in the world during the meteoric rise of Fortnite. Despite his fame and massive follower base, Daequan has all but retreated from his internet presence.

Fortnite’s rise in popular media saw multiple live streamers quickly rise up the ranks in viewers and subscribers. Alongside Ninja and Tfue were the trio of Hamlinz, Daequan, and Myth. At the time of writing, it has now been two years since Daequan last went live, with no return in sight. Whether you are a Daequan fan hoping for a return or just curious as to where the Twitch star went, here is what we know.

Where did TSM Daequan go?

The Fortnite duo attempted a comeback, however, it was short-lived | Image via Hamlinz

Daequan’s last Twitch stream occurred on Feb. 11, 2022. There was no announcement that this would be the former Fortnite pro’s final stream, as he has not gone live since. This was not entirely unexpected, as Daequan had only seen several short-term returns to content creation over the past several years.

TSM Daequan first went into an extended hiatus in May 2019. Daequan cited both mental and physical health issues as the reason for his first break. While the streamer returned in early August, Daequan soon took another, much longer break in Sept. 2019.

It was not until Jan. 2022 that we heard from Daequan again, as he promised a full restoration of the Thoom house with former teammate TSM Hamlinz. The content house was immediately plagued with issues as there was very little content actually being produced by the pair.

Daequan stated that there was no ill will between himself, Hamlinz, or NRG, which sponsored the reunion, he stated that internal issues such as internet problems prevented the Thoom house from succeeding. Since his last stream on Feb. 11, 2022, Daequan has entered an extended absence once again.



