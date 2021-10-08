He might believe in socialism, but he still gets that bag.

Hasan Piker, also known as HasabAbi, is the premier political commentator on Twitch, known largely for his aggressive opinion delivery.

Despite Hasan maintaining socialist viewpoints, some viewers and skeptics have criticized the streamer for taking advantage of America’s capitalism by making profits on Twitch—and even purchasing an expensive California home recently.

That doesn’t stop the content creator from continuing his efforts to educate viewers about trending news while spitting flaming hot takes in the direction of Republicans and Democrats alike.

But following this week’s Twitch information leak, Hasan’s payout numbers drew more ire from his haters.

Screengrab via KnowSomething

Sitting at the 13th most-paid person on the platform, Hasan has made $2,810,480 on Twitch in the past 26 months, according to the leak. This figure only includes money from subscriptions, bits, and advertisement breaks.

As the sixth most-watched content creator on the platform in the past 365 days, it should be no surprise that Hasan has been able to accrue that kind of payout. The amount of time that he spends streaming in a week puts him in the realm of creators like xQc and Summit1g. He has more than 92 million hours watched over 3,367 hours streamed in the past year, according to SullyGnome.

Meanwhile, Hasan’s top-of-the-hour ad break segues, which double as a plug for Twitch Prime subscriptions, have surely worked to give him a boost in profit, especially while he tirelessly followed tense political topics surrounding the 2020 general election.