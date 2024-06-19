What did an ex-Kick employee say about a streamer struggling with cancer?

Despite being a relatively new player in the streaming arena, Kick is not immune to internal investigations or allegations. These allegations, raised by an ex-employee, pertain to the platform’s treatment of a streamer struggling with cancer.

While it’s unclear whether there’s any truth to these allegations, this is everything the ex-Kick employee said about Kick and their alleged behavior towards a streamer with cancer.

What did Kick’s ex-employee say about the streamer with cancer? Explained

The video discusses many reasons why Melissa left Kick. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ItsMelissaDude (YouTube)

Kick ex-employee Melissa, posted a video on YouTube on June 17 which made several major allegations against the new streaming site, including what she claims was the company’s thoughts about bringing on a streamer with cancer.

According to Melissa, the Kick higher-ups were discussing trying to get this beloved Twitch streamer over to Kick and Stake. In her exit video, Melissa claims the the meeting became “sinister” and claims a person in this meeting said: “We can get her on Kick streaming Stake for a relatively low price because she probably thinks she’s going to die soon, and she’ll want to leave more money for her family.”

Speculation points to Kyedae as referenced streamer

Melissa doesn’t state who this Twitch streamer was in her video, but it’s been speculated she was referring to Kyedae, who publicly shared her battle with cancer through 2023. However, there’s yet to be any confirmation regarding who these claims refer to.

XQc, a Kick-cross-Twitch streamer who might have a portion of his deal in equity, reacted to Melissa’s video in his stream on June 17 and said as far as he was told, “Stake absolutely never talked to her about any gamba shit, not even once.” He also added if someone outside the higher-ups reached out to Kyedae, “We’ll have to ask her.”

Melissa’s other allegations

Another incident Melissa alleged happen before she left Kick involved “a creator with special needs” whose contract rate was about to be “decimated” by the higher-ups. As Melissa claimed, this unethical action by the company involved lowering the creator’s contract rate so much that his rate was well below the market rate for an English streamer. This streamer, Jakefuture27, later suggested “Kick never lowered my deal”—Melissa replied to this saying she was “relaying a conversation that was definitely had” and that she’s “unsure if [her] video changed their mind or not” regarding lowering his rate.

Kick leadership comes out swinging against claims

Andrew Santamaria, the Head of Strategic Partnerships at Kick, has since posted on X to express that Melissa’s opinions and experience at Kick “doesn’t reflect the Kick I know” and that they’re working to be the “best place for streaming in the world.”

He added—as far as he knows—none of her concerns were brought up internally and they are now looking into Melissa’s claims. However, without evidence, the investigation is much harder.

Melissa has yet to respond further to suggestions she “lacks evidence.”

