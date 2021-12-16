TikTok is making a huge play in the streaming space by launching its new LIVE Studio app for desktop. The program that is currently in beta can be downloaded right now, but if you’re not familiar with TikTok, there are a few different features you’ll need to learn.

Like all streaming platforms, monetization is a key to making the most out of your streams. With TikTok, there is no need to use third-party payments websites because there are ways to support your favorite creators in the app.

One way is to send the creators gifts. If you’re looking to give back to the TikTokers you watch or wondering how you can make some money from your stream, here’s what you need to know.

What are Gifts in TikTok LIVE Studio?

On TikTok LIVE Studio, creators can receive gifts from viewers, which will display stickers or small animations on-screen for a small duration of time and provide a kickback of diamonds. You’ll need to be 18 years or older to participate in sending or receiving gifts. If you want to receive gifts or diamonds, you’ll also need to make sure that you have LIVE Gifts active on your account.

Once you’ve accumulated enough diamonds, they can be redeemed for real-life money that will be deposited into a designated account.

Here’s how viewers can support their favorite creators by sending gifts.