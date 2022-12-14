The once niche VTuber streaming trend has become a worldwide phenomenon. A lot of streamers have debated making the switch to VTubing and now some celebrities are also throwing around the idea.

Weezer is an American rock band that blew up in the 90s had has since become iconic in the music industry. Rivers Cuomo is the lead vocalist, guitarist, pianist, and songwriter for Weezer, making him a music legend.

And now Cuomo is debating leaving the spotlight to become a VTuber.

On Twitter, the Weezer frontman said he just heard about VTubers and found the concept “interesting.” So interesting, in fact, that he is thinking of giving it a try “one day.” He then added the hashtag #VtubingCrew.

Haha – I just heard about Vtubers recently. Seems like an interesting concept. Maybe one day I'll give it a try. #VtubingCrew — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 13, 2022

A lot of fans were excited to hear the unexpected career update from Cuomo. Some offered him advice on how to be a VTuber while others offered to use their experience in the space to create a custom avatar.

The concept of an iconic rock star playing music on stream while hidden behind a custom VTuber avatar was most definitely unique enough to garner attention.

I FULLY encourage this. We 100% need more multi-instrumentalists within the VTuber community 😌 — Chica 〚hiatus until 2023〛 ⚙ Steampunk Robot Möth (@ChicaVT) December 13, 2022

For now, however, it seems to simply be a far-off dream for Cuomo. But that doesn’t mean it will never happen.

Many influencers have also thought about becoming a VTuber after seeing it blow up and realizing the possible benefits. Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa once said she could see the appeal of being a VTuber, where you didn’t have to reveal your identity to strangers and risk getting stalked and harassed.

“If I was starting social media now, I would actually just go the VTuber route,” Amouranth said in an interview, calling VTubing “more secure.”

Streaming star Pokimane has also toyed with the concept. She was recently condemned for streaming behind an avatar, with the community accusing the popular influencer of “cashing in” on the trend and stealing views away from smaller VTubers.

Others welcomed her, but Pokimane still came back with an apology.