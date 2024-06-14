‘We friends tho’: Tyla might make song about viral Kai Cenat moment where she turned him down

During the Breakfast Club interview, “Water” singer Tyla said she might consider making a song about her awkward interaction with Kai Cenat duirng their stream.

Tyla is a South American singer known for creating hits like “Truth or Dare.” In March of 2024, she was invited by Kai Cenat to join him on one of his celebrity livestreams where the awkward interaction took place.

Kai shot his shot with Tyla by asking her, ‘Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?” Tyla on the other hand got a bit fazed by this and told him he couldn’t “do that on a whole live thing.” Her follow-up became instant meme material. “Um… but we’re friends, though,” she said, ultimately friend-zoning Kai.

This phrase, “we’re friends tho,” led to a bombardment of posts coming Kai’s way where viewers started spamming the phrase in the chat. While Kai was getting hit with the troll, this whole fiasco got the attention of the Breakfast Club host Charlamagne the God, who brought it up during his interview with Tyla in June.

“Don’t put me on the spot, guys. I will embarrass myself. I’m sorry. Don’t put me on the spot,” Tyla responded. She then admitted that after the incident she and Kai don’t really speak with each other, but the stream baffles her from time to time.

During that time, Charlamagne suggested that Tyla should start making songs about curving dudes based on the phrase, to which Tyla nodded. The host then continued by saying she should bring Kai in the music video and even make merch, “I don’t know if I’ll do all that,” Tyla replied. “Don’t know if I’ll make a whole profitable business out of it.”

Now months later, Kai’s friends don’t spare any chance they get to bring this meme back up. Even Kevin Hart, the Hollywood actor and comedian, went on a stream with the record-breaking streamer and gifted him with a large framed poster reading “We friends tho.”

Despite the trolling, Kai is keeping his head up and breaking records. His recent livestream with Kevin Hart and Druski broke the record with 720,000 live viewers.

