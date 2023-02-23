VTuber Silvervale responds to backlash after streaming Hogwarts Legacy

She was previously harassed by fans for playing it.

VTuber Silvervale said she would return to playing Hogwarts Legacy yesterday. She was previously pushed away from playing after receiving harassment for not boycotting the game, which sparked controversy due to the anti-trans views of author J.K. Rowling.

“I just want to be a fucking wizard,” she said. “I will not be bullied by a bunch of Twitter freaks with nothing better to do with their goddamn lives.”

She explained she didn’t condone the political views of the author but didn’t want to stop herself from enjoying a game from a universe she loved in her childhood.

“Be nice to people. If you want to make changes, go make actual changes instead of harassing streamers on the internet,” she said.

Silvervale returns to stream Hogwarts – "I will not be bullied by a bunch of Twitter freaks with nothing better to do with their goddamn lives" pic.twitter.com/SOok1fF9EA — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) February 22, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest title set in the Harry Potter universe. A number of boycott initiatives have been launched since the game’s release, with a handful of streamers refusing to advertise the game on their platforms.

More recently, the world’s biggest speedrunning charity event Games Done Quick (GDQ) banned all games in the Harry Potter franchise, including Hogwarts Legacy for its upcoming events.

The decision to play the game on broadcast has divided communities, leading to some fans harassing streamers.

Countless content creators have spoken out about this issue, condemning harassment from viewers in chats and in social media. This includes Twitch streamers Asmongold and xQc, as well as YouTuber GilfriendReviews.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy has been a big success since its early release. It broke the record of the most-viewed single-player game on Twitch at launch, surpassing Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077. It also boasts critical success with an 83 rating on Metacritic.