Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast join Corpse Husband in anime Tribe Nine

Popular streamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast have joined Funimation’s anime show Tribe Nine alongside fellow streamer Corpse Husband. This is the crew’s first time ever voice acting.

The dystopian anime series Tribe Nine centers around groups of kids forming their own tribes because they are dissatisfied with their society. The division between the tribes leads to conflicts and violence that wreaks havoc on the city of Neo-Tokyo. The government attempts to put a stop to this with a new law that states all disputes between the tribes must be resolved with “Extreme Baseball,” and this is what the story of the show centers around.

Corpse Husband previously landed the voice acting role of Ojiro Otori in Tribe Nine and will now be joined by some of his closest streamer friends. Valkyrae shared the news of her, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast joining in a tweet today where she said the three of them were given the opportunity “all thanks to Corpse.”

Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/JvtCzjYLQY — RAE (@Valkyrae) April 11, 2022

The trio is listed under Staff Credits at Sound Cadence Studios as members of the Hannya Squad. Valkyrae and Sykkuno portray twins, which echoes their real dynamic since they’re often referred to as “twins” or the “infernal twins.”

One fan shared a clip of Valkyrae and Sykkuno’s part in the new Tribe Nine episode on Twitter.

SYKKUNO AND RAE AS LITERAL TWINS IN THE TRIBE NINE DUB <3 infernal twins in their va arc!! pic.twitter.com/h5bxrbiUvL — mel (@agorapovic) April 11, 2022

A clip of Disguised Toast’s voice acting in the Tribe Nine episode was also shared on Twitter by the same fan.

toast was also in the hannya squad with the twins :') he did it! he’s an anime va! pic.twitter.com/1HuMJnZJVm — mel (@agorapovic) April 11, 2022

A different fan posted pictures of the characters played by the whole Amigops crew in Tribe Nine side by side.

The Tribe Nine episode that Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast are featured in is season one, episode 11, titled “Chiyoda Tribe Showdown” and can be viewed here.