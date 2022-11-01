Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter has been around the block a time or two—literally, when it comes to her living arrangements. At one point, the YouTube star even rented a home with Twitch queen Pokimane and other streamers, but had to move out after the address got leaked, putting their safety at risk.

Valkyrae has been settled as a tenant in her current home for quite some time, and fortunately, there haven’t been any more incidents with crazed stalkers—at least, none she’s spoken about.

But, she’s decided it’s time to move on again, and this time, it could be permanent. She’s at a point in her life where she’s ready to look for a forever home.

Image via Valkyrae on Twitter

“I’ve been looking for new places to live,” she said during her YouTube stream on Oct. 30. “I think I want to buy a house. I think I want to buy a house for myself,” she added. “I have bought houses in the past for my mother, but I’ve never bought a place for myself. So, I was thinking about getting a place!”

Valkyrae explained she’s still trying to figure out the specifics, like where it’ll be and who she’ll be living with. But at this stage, she’s open to living with just about anyone in her friendship circle.

“I’m just kind of keeping my eyes open,” she said.

The YouTuber added: “I’m looking around. I’m kind of deciding, like, who, what, when, where. I don’t know when. I mean, we still have a while at this place. But I don’t know!”

It’s an exciting time for the 30-year-old. Owning your own home is a part of what many consider to be “the American Dream,” and it’s the perfect way to kick start the middle chapter of her life—especially since she has no plans of slowing down.

Her YouTube fans are already looking forward to the eventual virtual tour too, and they’re curious about which streaming friends will end up living with her.