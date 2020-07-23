Twitch to host indie game showcase during Summer Game Fest

Twitch is continuing its celebration of the Summer Game Fest next week with a showcase dedicated to games created by independent developers, the streaming platform announced today.

Starting at 3pm CT on Tuesday, July 28, the event will show off nine different games that various indie developers are working on, with some set to release later this year or early next year.

Some of the developers involved include Unspeakable Pixels, The Game Bakers, Atomic Wold & L. INC, Canadapt Studio, Stumbling Cat, Vivid Foundry, and Different Tales.

With the COVID-19 pandemic foiling many plans for conventions and events, like the Electronic Entertainment Expo, that typically give developers a chance to talk to potential consumers, Twitch’s showcase will give gamers the opportunity to find “hidden gems” on the official Twitch Gaming channel.

A few of the titles that will get some time in the spotlight include Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials, Haven, Liberated, Neoantigen, Nuts, Potions: A Curious Tale, Solace State, Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Heart of the Forest, and Garden Story.

The showcase is a part of the larger Summer Game Fest that is, in a way, serving as a sort of replacement to E3. The online festival is set to span from May through August, with nearly every major publisher involved in some capacity.

Other events that already took place as a part of the Summer Game Fest include the 2020 PC Gaming Show as well as streamed broadcasts talking about the PlayStation 5, VALORANT, League of Legends, and Ubisoft. Additionally, Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase today as a part of the event, attracting more than two million viewers.