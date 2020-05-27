Twitch releases further details on Summer Games Fest

Twitch teased more information about its upcoming Summer Games Fest in a blog post today.

Fans can expect new console announcements, game reveals for upcoming titles, an indie showcase, and more, according to the post. All of this new content will be hosted on the Twitch Gaming channel.

The Summers Games Fest is a May to August announcement series hosted entirely on Twitch. The season-long event is designed to replace E3 and other video game conventions that have been canceled due to the ongoing global pandemic. Twitch is partnering with Riot, CD PROJEKT RED, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Blizzard Entertainment, 2K, and the International Game Developers Association, among others, to provide a variety of interesting gaming-related content throughout the summer.

Most notably, the blog teased console announcements, which presumably refer to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Both Sony and Microsoft were expected to show off playable demos and initial game lineups at E3 before that event was canceled. The post didn’t go into details about the console announcements, however, only saying “that’s all we’ll say for now…”

Twitch teased an upcoming International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Indie Showcase. The date for the event is still yet to be determined, but this showcase will feature AMA’s with game creators and an in-depth look at the hottest upcoming indie titles. Twitch will also support indie developers by sponsoring an “e-jam developer contest” scheduled for June 26 to 28.

The Twitch Gaming channel will feature the Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown. The competition will take place on June 2, the launch day of Riot’s newest tactical shooter, VALORANT. The showdown events will be available in various regions and will feature popular creators from around the world.

To top it all off, in August, Twitch will be hosting a community-driven award show. The winners of the various awards will be selected by popular vote. Further details on the award show are still forthcoming.

If you don’t want to miss any of the still unscheduled events, you can follow the Twitch Gaming channel where all of these various streams will be hosted. Twitch said to keep an eye on the schedule tab, but no dates are up there at time of writing.