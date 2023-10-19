Twitch streamer banned for doxxing alleged stalker despite pleas for help

Twitch streamer dellor was reportedly banned from the streaming platform on Oct. 16 for doxxing a user.

On Oct. 18, he explained in a tweet shared by streamer Jake Lucky that he had done a “stupid thing,” but that he lashed out in an alleged attempt to stop being harassed by stalkers before being hit with a Twitch ban. Dellor listed numerous alleged experiences he’s had with stalkers.

“I’ve been stalked and harassed for 4 years. Swatted 3 times. Help up at gunpoint,” dellor said. “I’ve reported all incidents to the police and FBI and have yet to receive a single shred of help. … It’s not fair I have to sit here and have my life ruined … when I’ve pursued every legal avenue to protect myself.”

Twitch streamer Dellor has been banned after doxxing his own stalker/harasser on stream after they egged his home



He later apologized for his actions pic.twitter.com/taoWvwHKeL — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 18, 2023

Several personalities and users have sympathized with the streamer.

“Obviously doxxing is never the answer, but sucks to see Dellor put in such a sucky situation where even local law enforcement can’t seem to offer any real help,” Lucky said.

Doxxing consists of sharing private information publicly on an individual, often to cause harm to that person. It’s forbidden by Twitch’s policy, so his involvement caused him to be hit by a ban.

“I knew it was stupid and I did it anyways,” he said in the video.

The streamer has spoken out against stalkers previously. A few weeks ago, his house was allegedly egged while he was streaming.

It’s not the first time dellor has been banned by Twitch either. In 2019, when he was still mainly creating content on Overwatch, he received a ban for self-harm. It only lasted for a few days, however. It’s unclear for how long his ban will remain enforced this time around.

About the author