Twitch streamer abruptly ends stream after being evicted from her home

Strange and heartbreaking things can happen live during Twitch streams sometimes, such as home invasions and fires. It’s not often you see someone being evicted from their home, but there’s a first for everything.

Twitch streamer Sam Seum happened to catch the crushing moment her and her family were evicted from their home live on stream, and it’s as gut-wrenching as you would expect.

Seum was casually playing Final Fantasy XIV Online when she realized it was happening. A look of confusion swept across her face immediately. “Umm… I have to go. Sorry,” she said before closing the stream.

At first, her viewers were confused about what happened, but based on her ghastly expression and nervous swallowing, they figured it was something bad, and of course, they were right.

Seum confirmed their fears shortly after. “My pride has stopped me from ever asking for help, but today, during my stream, my family and I were evicted from our home,” she said on Twitter.

She explained her family has nowhere to go, and she feels “so embarrassed and absolutely lost,” which is why she felt the need to ask for “any kind of help,” which can be done on GoFundMe.

“Just called our leasing office and they said there’s no way for us to move back in, even if we pay what we owe. I don’t know where to go. We’re in contact with the VA to try and get transitional housing but yeah, I just need a home for my family…”

my pride has stopped me from ever asking for help, but today during stream my family and I were evicted from our home. we have no where to go and i am asking for any kind of help… i am so embarrassed and absolutely lost… https://t.co/jMr6Y4I6PO — Sam Seum @TwitchCon (@JustSeum) October 5, 2022

Seum shed more light on the situation in a series of videos. She said police officers entered their house and told them to “grab their things and leave,” even though they hadn’t received a three-day notice prior to the eviction.

Naturally, the ordeal has left her feeling “frazzled and distraught,” which was exacerbated by accusations she was faking the whole thing—a claim she fervently denies.