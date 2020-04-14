Twitch rolls out Watch Parties to U.S. affiliates

Amazon Prime members, it’s time to grab your popcorn. Twitch has launched the next stage of its Watch Parties beta, allowing affiliates in the United States to try out the new feature, the livestreaming platform announced today.

Watch Parties is a “social viewing experience” designed for creators and their viewers to watch movies from the Prime Videos catalog together on Twitch. To participate in a Watch Party, viewers will need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. Creators looking to host their own Watch Parties should check their emails for confirmation and instructions on how to do so.

Watch Parties is now available to all Affiliates in the United States!



Head over to your Creator Dashboard and add the Quick Action to get the party started.



Earlier in the month, Twitch launched the Watch Parties beta for select U.S. partners. Viewers and content creators outside of the U.S. will gain access to the feature “in the coming months,” although Twitch has yet to reveal an official launch date.

Currently, there is a limited library of available movies for streamers to select from. Twitch plans to have the entire Amazon Prime Video catalog available for users later this year, however. Titles will include Amazon Originals, such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Troop Zero, as well as third-party content, including Star Trek, RWBY, and Survivor.

Viewers can find Watch Parties on Twitch by browsing the Watch Parties category.