Twitch Rivals to host streamer baking competition with QTCinderella

Popular Twitch streamer QTCinderella will host a new baking competition in conjunction with Twitch Rivals. The event, set to be held on May 19 at 4pm CT, will feature Twitch streamers Hasan, Myth, Cyr, and Rich Campbell.

Well known for her IRL streamer collaborations, QTCinderella has conceptualized and run events such as ShitCamp, The Streamer Awards, as well as the (canceled) Girls Trip. This will be one of QTCinderella’s first Twitch-affiliated events, however, and will see two teams of four predominant Twitch streamers compete in the website’s first-ever bake-off.

QTCinderella and members of the food news network Food Beast will host and judge the baked items made by Myth, Hasan, Cyr, and Rich Campbell. Variety streamers Hasan and Myth will compete together on one team while OTK co-founder Rich Campbell will square off against fellow OTK streamer Cyr on the opposite table.

The event is set to take place on the official Twitch Rivals broadcasting account, streamed live on Thursday, May 19 at 4pm CT. Shortly after the event’s announcement, QTCinderella revealed this project has been in the works for some time. “We’ve worked so hard on this,” she said. “I’m excited to see it come together.”

While not all Twitch streamers’ forays into the kitchen have been successful, this is far from the first cooking competition among streamers. Spanish streamer Ibai notably put on a cooking competition titled “Disaster Chef,” though this will be the first baking competition hosted with North American streamers. While the baking experience of both teams may be limited, the clash of chefs will crown the best baker among these Twitch stars.