Twitch puts ads back on Amouranth’s channel

Popular hot tub streamer Amouranth put Twitch on blast early this week for removing advertisements from her channel. And today, the platform has reverted that decision.

Twitch disabled Amouranth’s ability to run advertisements on Monday, May 17 without telling her despite the streamer being a partner in good standing with the platform. After Amouranth spoke out about the issue on her stream and other social media platforms, Twitch responded today in a blog post, admitting that its failure to communicate was a “mistake.”

“We recently suspended advertising on some channels that were flagged by the majority of our advertiser base and failed to notify them,” Twitch said. “We should have alerted affected streamers to this change before it happened—it was a mistake not to do so. We’re working with individual creators to address their specific situations and restore ads where appropriate.”

Though Amouranth wasn’t live on Twitch when the blog post was published, VODs on her channel started to have pre-roll advertisements once again with the caption “Start watching Amouranth right after this ad break; stick around to support the channel!”

Twitch said that brands advertising on its website can “decide where and when their ads appear.”

“They can target or avoid specific categories of content and flag channels that don’t meet their standards,” Twitch said. “This means that Twitch, in rare cases, will suspend advertising on a channel at the advertisers’ request.”

Twitch did not mention any specific streamers involved in this incident in its blog post, including Amouranth.

In the same post, Twitch announced that it’s expanding its wide breadth of categories to include a “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category specifically for streamers like Amouranth who regularly broadcast in swimwear.

The platform also doubled down on its stance that hot tub streams are not against the community guidelines or terms of service.

“While we have guidelines about sexually suggestive content, being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules,” Twitch said. “Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness.”