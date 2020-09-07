TSM signs Pokelawls

The Man among Frogs has a new home.

Streamer Pokelawls is the latest addition to TSM’s stable of content creators, the organization announced today.

The organization introduced his arrival with a five-minute video laden with Poke’s personal jank and sense of humor. It gave a quick run through his career thus far, including his brief professional Overwatch career, followed by his hilarious roleplays in VRChat and Grand Theft Auto V.

Poke’s initial claim to fame was through his early access to Overwatch, where he grinded to become one of the best Genjis at the time. He even played for Team Canada in the first Overwatch World Cup.

Pokelawls, who has more than 679,000 followers, is the latest streamer to join TSM’s burgeoning team of content creators. The North American organization recently signed chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as well as variety streamer Greekgodx, joining big names like Myth, AimbotCalvin, and Gale Adelade.

Pokelawls will continue dispensing his trademark humor on his Twitch stream.