Trainwreckstv on Greekgodx ban: “There’s nothing wrong if you have an opinion that there’s only two genders”

Dimitri “Greekgodx” Antonatos was was banned on Twitch today and fellow streamer Trainwreckstv thinks he knows why.

Greekgodx’s offending remarks came on a recent stream when he said that music streaming service Soundcloud shouldn’t allow people who choose “other” as their gender to make an account. Trainwreckstv addressed the ban during his stream today, claiming that Greekgodx wasn’t banned for his opinion on gender, but because he didn’t accept the opinion of others.

5Head Clip of Trainwreckstv Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Themessias1001

“There’s nothing wrong if you have an opinion that there’s only two genders,” the streamer said. “What they banned him for was he said ‘if you click ‘other’ than you shouldn’t be able to use [Soundcloud],’ right… and they probably used the excuse of ‘intention versus effect.’ If you want your opinion to be appreciated, you have to appreciate the opinion of someone else.”

Twitch likely considers Greekgodx’s comments on gender to have the intent to harm others. But if Greekgodx’s simply stated his opinion that there are only two genders, it isn’t enough for the platform to issue a suspension, according to Trainwreckstv.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines prohibit any hateful conduct that encourages discrimination based on “race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, medical condition, physical characteristics, or veteran status.”

Greekgodx apologized for his comments in a tweet, explaining that he was joking and didn’t mean to be hurtful or hateful.

Dimitri on Twitter Got banned for a silly comment about gender i just wanted to say it was a joke and i’m really sorry to anyone i offended. i didn’t mean to be hurtful or hateful. ill update u guys on how long the ban is for when i can.

The length of Greekgodx’s ban is unknown, but the streamer said he will inform fans when he finds out.