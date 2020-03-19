The best streamers to watch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The release of the newest Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch is only one day away. Fans waited for seven years to see Animal Crossing: New Horizons get revealed to the world.

It’s one of the most anticipated titles of 2020. That’s why a great number of streamers are set to create content on the game as soon as its release on March 20, even if the majority of the content will be uploaded on YouTube, such as guides and reviews.

Here’s a list of some of the best streamers to watch at the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

AMSa

Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto is a Japanese Smash Melee pro sponsored by Red Bull. He started streaming Melee on Twitch a few months ago in English. He interacts well with the chat and his English has improved a lot over the weeks.

AMSa said that he’s never played a game from the Animal Crossing series before. That’s why this will be a complete discovery. He’ll be a good choice for viewers seeking a fresh perspective of the game.

Austen Marie

Marie is an artist and a webcomic drawer. She also streams a variety of video games and talks about art on Twitch. She’s rarely live, but a Friday stream is scheduled for the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

She may draw some beautiful designs. In addition to the island’s flag and T-shirts, designs can also be used to customize the ground in the construction mode—there will be plenty of space for creativity.

Becca Faye

Becca Faye is a streamer and a voice actress from Australia who mostly plays Nintendo games, including Pokémon, but also indie games such as Night in the Woods and Minecraft. She’s dynamic, fun, and will stream some AC: New Horizons as soon as possible.

You will (practically) start from scratch in the newest Animal Crossing.

CharlieYS

Charlie is a streamer from California who joined Twitch in 2015. He plays indie and Nintendo games in a chill and relaxing atmosphere, including Persona 5, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, as well as Osu! He’ll also play the game live after its release.

Maedi

Maedi is an Australian streamer and a fan of the Animal Crossing series. Since she plays many simulation games, she’ll certainly have an interesting perspective on that side of AC: New Horizons. She plans to stream the game at its global release.

PikaChulita

PikaChulita began streaming on Twitch in 2014. She’s on a variety of games, from simulation titles to action-adventure and shooter games, including BioShock and Overwatch. She’ll play AC: New Horizons on Friday as soon as it’s released. She interacts a lot with her chat and enjoys giving information on the games that are being played.

Honorable mention: Lirik

Saqib “Lirik” Zahid is one of the multi-gaming streamers with the most followers on Twitch. He started streaming on the platform in 2011 with World of Warcraft and has tried out a variety of games since. Like many gamers, he’s ripped apart by the release of two big games on the same day, AC: New Horizons and Doom Eternal. He’ll stream both games this week. Since he’s more into fast-paced games, we don’t know if he’ll stick to Animal Crossing for a long time, but he might discover a love for the game on stream.