The best NBA players to watch on Twitch during the season suspension

As COVID-19 continues to cause cancellations and suspensions of every major sports league in the world, many players have moved over to streaming as a way to stay connected with their fans.

For example, multiple big-time NBA stars have jumped from the hardwood to the battlefield with Call of Duty‘s new battle royale game mode, Warzone. A handful of players have started to stream at a more consistent rate as well, since there aren’t going to be any more games for the foreseeable future.

If you’re looking to watch some of the NBA’s brightest stars somewhere other than under the big lights of their respective arenas, check out some of the best NBA players who are now on Twitch.

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker

The 23-year old Devin Booker is one of the best players to come out of the 2015 NBA Draft, and has torn up the league since. Although the last few seasons haven’t been too kind for the Suns, Booker has performed at a consistently high rate ever since his rookie season. Last month, he played in the 2020 All-Star Game, and he is also averaging 26.1 points per game—which is good enough for 10th highest in the NBA.

Booker has been streaming for a while now, and is frequently seen in game alongside other pros and friends. He has been seen playing with 100 Thieves owner Nadeshot, Cloakzy, and other popular streamers as well. He mainly streams Warzone, although he has streamed Apex Legends and NBA 2K as well.

Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard

Meyers Leonard is a seven-year veteran with the Miami Heat who recently started streaming again after the suspension of the NBA season. He spent his entire career with the Portland Trailblazers before moving over to Miami in the offseason to join an underrated Heat squad that is now fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last few days, Leonard has streamed a ton of Warzone, and has a decently-sized community with over 25 thousand followers. He also participated in a Call of Duty charity event hosted by FaZe Clan—all the proceeds from the event went to COVID-19 relief efforts.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart

Josh Hart isn’t exactly new to the streaming world. The Pelicans forward used to stream plenty of Fortnite when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, but has now jumped onto the Warzone train like many of the other young NBA stars. In fact, he recently played with De’Aaron Fox and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance.

It’s cute how everyone thinks they the best gamer in the league. I’ve been doing this…yall new to it — Josh Hart (@joshhart) March 16, 2020

Before the suspension, the Pelicans were four games out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. New Orleans has one of the youngest, most promising cores in the league, with players like rookie Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball. They do, however, require a bit more time to build synergy and experience before they can make a big impact as a squad.

Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox

Many other NBA players have actually sung praises for De’Aaron Fox’s talents on the sticks recently. The Sacramento guard has recommendations from both Josh Hart and Meyers Leonard, as one of the best Call of Duty players in the NBA—he also recently started streaming while the league is on lockdown.

The 22-year old is equally as good on the court as he is on the virtual battlefield, averaging 20.4 points per game with 6.8 assists this season. In his last game, he scored 28 points in a loss against the defending champion Toronto Raptors. He is the future of the Kings organization, and should be a great piece to build around in the years to come.

Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is well-known on Twitch, and is an avid gamer whose games range from League of Legends to Fortnite. He even got a sponsorship from HyperX, which is one of the most popular brands for computer peripherals.

He was also seen playing with various popular streamers, like Dr Disrespect. Hayward has shown plenty of passion for the esports community, and especially for the PC gaming community. In 2016, he even wrote about the effect of gaming on his life, and the true scale of live esports events.

If you’re looking for a hardcore gaming fan, look no further.