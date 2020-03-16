FaZe Clan to host #Fight2Fund Pro-Am tournament to benefit communities affected by coronavirus

Some of the top names in gaming, sports, and music will take part in a Pro-Am tournament presented by FaZe Clan today. All proceeds from the event will benefit communities affected by the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The event will feature athletes like Ben Simmons and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as musicians like Ilenium.
The celebrities will play Call of Duty: Warzone with FaZe Clan personalities such as FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Apex, and Nickmercs, and other gamers like Dr Disrespect.
“More than ever, gaming will be a driving force of entertainment in light of the many industry shutdowns,” said FaZe CEO Lee Trink. “We can create a large amount of collective good and raise funds to support local strained organizations and charities impacted by coronavirus.”
The winning team, out of 16 squads of three, will choose a local charity or organization impacted by the coronavirus to receive the prize. The prize will include 100 percent of sponsored and stream-donated proceeds, plus initial donations made by FaZe, Softgiving, and Activision.
The tournament takes place today at 2pm CT on FaZe’s Twitch channel.