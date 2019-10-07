The AGDQ 2020 Games List is Now Live

The games list for next year’s Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) has finally gone live, listing out the many games that fans can look forward to seeing speedrun in Jan. 2020.

Coming in at a total run time of nearly 250 hours, there are some great standout games this year with some new ones like Cadence of Hyrule making its debut.

Special shoutouts also need to go to longstanding and fan-favorite games like Skyward Sword and Wind Waker, which have had massive developments over the course of the year, with new skips and strats found in both.

There are also a hefty amount of Mario games being played this year by speedrunners and TABOT in what is sure to be a days worth of Mario speedruns.

Some other notable shoutouts include a Fallout 1-4 anthology run, a massive Destiny 2 Last Wish – All Encounters group speedrun, and the return of Keizaron’s infamous Animorphs.

The full game’s schedule will be released on Oct. 16, then the event will kick off on Jan. 5, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.