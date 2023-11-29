Tfue blasts Twitch ads, says they’re why he moved to Kick

Tfue started streaming again on Nov. 19 by joining Kick. In a livestream from Nov. 22, he explained ads played a major part in his decision to move away from Twitch and join Kick instead.

“One of the main reasons I like the platform [Kick] is there’s no ads,” he said on a Fortnite livestream (at around 45 minutes). He said that Twitch featured too many ads, which eventually eroded his motivation to stream and hampered the quality of his stream in general.

Tfue has returned to streaming after a five-month break. Screenshot via Tfue’s Kick

“I hate ads, omg they are the worst… I think I ran over five minutes every hour,” he said in the livestream. “I’m glad we don’t have to deal with that sh*t here, you know. It’s so bad. Ads are killing everything.”

The latest ad policies on Twitch have been controversial since they were implemented earlier this year. Free users are now getting more ads, and both viewers and streamers have expressed frustration over this.

Tfue said he was already approached by its competitor, Kick, several months ago, and refused their offers several times. Then, he stopped streaming for five months and ended up accepting Kick’s offer. “Ever since I stopped streaming, Kick just wanted to sign me and I was saying no for months,” he said in Nov. 22’s livestream. “But I got bored and I wanted to stream again, so it made sense.”

Now, Tfue mostly creates content on Kick, but he has started doing some livestreams on Twitch again, too. He received a warm welcome by his community when returning to streaming. He has an average viewership of almost 30,000, with a peak of over 53,000 even though he only has 13 hours of airtime, according to Streams Charts.