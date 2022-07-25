Summit1g’s viewership on Twitch keeps slipping but the veteran star just doesn’t care

Twitch legend Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar’s viewership is on a steady slide in 2022, but the veteran streamer isn’t fazed by it: ebbs and flows are an inevitable part of the experience, the 35-year-old claims.

According to TwitchTracker, he’s averaging 17,320 viewers per stream, much lower than the 25,378 he averaged in 2021 and 29,448 in 2020, revealing a sharp decline.

It’s even lower than the 17,877 he averaged in 2018, which was his lowest since the Amazon-owned site’s stats started being recorded. However, with all the wisdom he’s accrued over the years, he said he couldn’t care less.

Screengrab via Summit1g on Twitch

“Are my viewers declining every month? Does it matter?” he said in response to a concerned fan during a July 23 stream. “Even if it were, it doesn’t matter!”

The 35-year-old star said his channel has been active since 2012, and in that time, people have raised concerns about his Twitch viewership stats every time they dipped, even slightly, but it’s perfectly normal. Popularity—and the views it brings—comes and go in waves across the internet, he said.

Related: Sykkuno has big worries about his YouTube streaming stats

“Your viewer count is going to fluctuate quite heavily,” he explained, listing all the variables that affect it, including the streamer’s attitude and mood, the game they’re playing, how often they stream, and more.

In his view, the only exception to the rule are streamers like Felix “xQc” Lengyel, who draws impressive numbers regardless of what he does. xQc averaged more than 75,000 viewers per stream so far in 2022.

For everyone else, including himself, the veteran Twitch streamer insists some level of variance is to be expected. “Your viewer count will go here, to here, to here, to here, a hundred thousand times throughout your entire career.”

He thinks there’s no point worrying, regardless of whether it goes up or down, unless a streamer is using the data to tweak their strategy rather than stressing about it.