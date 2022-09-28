Summit1g finds Twitch revenue split changes “worrisome”

Summit1g today joined the chorus of streamers bemoaning the changes that Twitch plans to make to its subscription revenue splits with streamers.

While talking to his viewers, the industry veteran, who was at one point the most popular creator on the platform, felt that the adjustment is a shortsighted play by Twitch.

“It seems to me like Twitch is trying to get that here-and-now money, and I’m worried about the longevity of Twitch,” he said. “That they even have to worry about that is a little worrisome. I feel like they’re taking the here-and-now money and that long term is going to be affected if that’s the case.”

Mulling over some alternate ways Twitch can make up whatever revenue it seemingly needs, advertisements were naturally brought into the conversation. But Summit even found the platform’s recent push to get streamers to run more ads an issue as well.

Very frequently, viewers complain about the increased number of ads on Twitch and how unavoidable they seem to be. For Summit, he thinks that could hurt Twitch’s bottom line in the future as people find entertainment from other places.

“I hate the idea of ads too,” he said. “I really wish that there was something else that they would push for to help the website rather than just ‘let’s get more ads.’ Because that’s also a here-and-now type of money. That’s not long-term cash because you’re going to be running people off your website.”

Summit didn’t necessarily have any true answers for what Twitch should do, but he didn’t seem as upset as other creators have been. Unlike some other streamers, Summit didn’t say that he intended to change his content strategy or threaten to leave the platform.