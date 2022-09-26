CodeMiko plans content strategy shift amid Twitch revenue share changes

CodeMiko today joined a growing contingent of Twitch content creators to voice their displeasure with the platform’s intentions to decrease the revenue share of many of its top creators.

Talking to viewers as “The Technician,” a phrase used to describe Yuona Kang when she is speaking as herself instead of her VTube altar alias, she expressed that the work she puts into her content makes it so a 50-50 revenue split doesn’t sit right with her.

“Thank you so much Twitch for giving me a platform, and thank you so much for giving me the visibility that I needed,” she said. “But the work that I’m putting in isn’t 50-50. 70-30 seems more fair, so I know that YouTube has 70-30 so I’m probably going to slowly migrate over to YouTube as well. I’m going to try to focus more on YouTube videos.”

She went on to say that she finds it “fucking weird” that Twitch puts advertisements on VODs for streams but doesn’t allow streamers to monetize those VODs. YouTube, on the other hand, is catered more toward making monetized video content than it is making live content.

While Miko’s plans don’t seem to be definitive, the thought process seems to be in line with a general sentiment popular YouTube streamer Ludwig made immediately following Twitch’s announcement.

Saying that it’s difficult for livestreams to match the quality of recorded content, Ludwig gave his opinion that live concurrent viewership figures are less impactful than many people perceive them to be.

In his video analyzing the changes that will go into effect next June, Ludwig concluded that if streamers, such as Miko, can find more profit by moving to YouTube, they will. After some consideration, it appears as though Miko herself has come to realize that may well be the case.

Miko’s thought process is similar to that of another high-profile creator, too. Earlier this week, Nick “NMP” Polom also expressed that he intends to take similar actions and create more content for YouTube.