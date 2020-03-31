Streamlabs is finally launching on macOS

Streamlabs is bringing its all-in-one streaming and recording software to macOS through an open beta, the software company announced today. This means MacBook and Apple PC users now have another resource to use when capturing footage for platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook.

Streamlabs is best known for providing a simple user interface to add custom widgets to any broadcast. It also gives users the ability to use the service’s Auto Optimizer to analyze their internet speed and computer hardware to get the best settings possible right from the start.

While Streamlabs does offer an easy startup for people who are just getting into streaming or recording, it also has a full suite of advanced features that lets experienced users fully customize their experience.

Anyone who wants to transfer their settings from other broadcasting software, such as OBS, can do so with a few simple steps thanks to a function in Streamlabs OBS that allows anyone to import or export scenes, preferences, and media quickly.

The open beta will include almost every major feature that the software uses right from the start. This includes:

Custom Widgets

Video Encoding Optimization

Selective Recording

Cloudbot Moderation Tools

Premium Overlay Themes

Integrated Chat

Built-in Merch Store

Streamlabs is arguably the fastest way to jump right from setup to streaming since it simplifies the entire process of getting started. But you’ll still need to do some basic research to find out how to optimize a few of your settings and add all of your hardware to individual scenes.

More than 20 million people have used Streamlabs to help them broadcast. This move to macOS will likely increase that number by a significant margin.