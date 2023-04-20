Streamer literally uses her big brain to beat Elden Ring

The Elden Ring streaming landscape is where you’re really going to find people pushing themselves to the limit and finding weird ways to play the game. This time though, someone beat it with the power of their brain.

Now, for all of you that have beaten the game, you might argue that you’re always using your brain when playing? Elden Ring requires you to learn patterns, so it’s impossible not to use your brain to beat the game. However, have you used just your brain to attack? I don’t think so. Introducing Perri, the streamer who beat it using an EEG connected to her brain to attack and heal, and a controller that’s only used to move and dodge around.

I finally beat Elden Ring using only my mind for everything but movement. Here are some highlights from yesterday's stream. Thanks to everyone for their support, including @emotiv ♥️ I've already started the next project… stay tuned pic.twitter.com/7jwSYJ8unH — Perri (@perrikaryal) April 19, 2023

As reported by PC Gamer, Perri uses an Electroencephalogram, also called an EEG, as a controller that reads her thoughts by detecting electrical activity in the brain. According to her, imagining that she’s pushing something heavy forward, translates into an attack in Elden Ring. With a little programming, of course.

This is truly impressive, but it isn’t the only strange way people have beaten a Souls games. One streamer beat Elden Ring with a dance pad, while another beat Dark Souls 3 with bananas. At this point, the series has probably been beaten by all kinds of controllers including bongos and actual drums and guitars.

Perri revealed that her next endeavor is a Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., and the new Elden Ring DLC. But this time, no controller to help her with movement, all brain.