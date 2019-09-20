Streamer Grizz banned from Twitch for recreating Amouranth’s “accidental nudity” slip

One streamer really went after the low-hanging fruit⁠—and paid for it.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds streamer Grizz was banned by Twitch today for his Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa parody, pretending to accidentally show nudity with a fake pair of testicles.

The streamer pointed his webcam to the floor so viewers could watch him play with his dog. When Grizz turned around, he seemed to be revealing a little too much of himself.

“Oh, shit,” Grizz said as he feigned shock, covering up his artificial scrotum.

The scripted scene was in reference to ASMR streamer Amouranth, who was banned by Twitch for accidentally flashing viewers while playing with her dog on the floor.

Twitch’s ambiguous Community Guidelines restrict creators from broadcasting any sexually suggestive content.

“When reviewing this type of sexual content or activity, we will consider its intent and context based on a number of factors including… attire and environment, such as location and background music, props, etc.,” according to Twitch.

Although Grizz didn’t actually show nudity, he was likely banned for his use of “props” with the “intent” of showing sexually suggestive content.

Grizz’s Twitch channel is unavailable and the streamer hasn’t acknowledged the ban on Twitter. There’s no current timeline as to how long the suspension will last.