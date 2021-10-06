StreamElements introduces 2021 Creator Diversity Program to continue helping underrepresented groups

The program now has a dedicated manager and expands on its original goal.

StreamElements is once again leveraging its industry-leading content creation and streaming engagement and monetization tools by bringing back the platform’s Creator Diversity Program for a second year.

The 2021 CDP aims to provide 15 content creators from underrepresented groups with professional livestreaming services, equipment, support, and mentorship.

Taking elements from its 2020 CDP’s offerings, StreamElements has refined the program and even hired a dedicated manager for the program, Kacie Harold.

“The Creator Diversity Program was inspired by the adversity many marginalized groups face in the games and livestreaming industry such as harassment and limited access to guidance, gear, and support,” Harold said. “By providing professional tools, services, and mentorship it will help ensure they have a more solid foundation for advancing in a field where the cards are often stacked against them.”

Accepted applicants for this year’s CDP will be included in monthly educational sessions and workshops, where they can learn from industry and on-staff experts. They’ll also have access to a dedicated “StreamElements Creator Success” manager and a private Discord server.

Recipients will also receive the following pieces of support:

A $1,500 Amazon gift card to purchase equipment

A $2,500 budget to pay third-party artists of the creator’s choice to work on channel graphics and branding

Up to $1,000 to pay third-party creators for help with video editing and other creation assistance

A streaming webcam and microphone provided by Razer

The 2021 CDP will be accepting applicants until Oct. 22, with selected recipients being notified on Nov. 10 and the actual program starting on Nov. 30 and plans to be run until October 2022.

To be eligible for the program, creators must:

be a member of an underrepresented group (including, without limitation, Black, People of Color (PoC), Women, LGBTQ+, and Individuals with disabilities)

be 18 years or older

stream at least twice per week or upload two videos per week on one of Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming

You can read more about the 2021 Creator Diversity Program, the application process, and see feedback from creators involved in the 2020 CDP on the official StreamElements website.