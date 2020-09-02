StreamElements names $100,000 Creator Diversity Fund recipients

Livestreaming tools and services provider StreamElements recently put together a $100,000 Creator Diversity Fund to help shine a light on content creators of underrepresented groups. And now, the platform has named the 20 recipients and listed the other benefits each will be getting after being selected.

The fund is being divided between each of the recipients, who will also receive a support package from the StreamElements team that includes custom graphics, mentorship from the staff, and other production assets.

Each recipient will be given access to a special Discord channel to regular discourse with the StreamElements staff and a wide collection of custom static and animated assets like custom in-game overlays, alerts, emotes, and more. SteelSeries will also be providing each of the recipients with an Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Photo via KiwiOnTheSticks Photo via Kilcannon Photo via StraightOuttaTokyo

This is all being done because StreamElements thinks this is a great way to to help elevate these creator’s presence and voice in an ecosystem where discovery and access to information is an issue.

“Livestreaming is not an easy profession and it can be even more daunting for members of underrepresented groups,” StreamElements CEO Doron Nir said. “Even with the right tools, it is the access to knowledge from experts who believe in them that is hard to come by. With the Creator Diversity Fund our goal is to provide those invaluable industry insights on top of improving all aspects of their channels.”

On top of giving these 20 creators a chance to enhance their brand and make a mark with help from the StreamElements team, this is also a chance to expand their platforms to continue spreading their individual messages.

“I am most excited by this opportunity because I will further develop a brand and presence that speaks out on mental health in the LGBTQIA2+ community,” Kilcannon said. “More specifically, helping spread the message that ‘It’s OK to not be OK.’ We should feel emboldened to speak out about our own mental health struggles, to then normalize how others perceive their own personal struggles.”

Here are all of the winners who were selected based on several factors, ranging from their reasons for applying, the content they produce, and channel data that reflected a “commitment to livestreaming.”

With StreamElements and other companies within the streaming space making moves like this, the creators are hopeful that it’ll lead to further support and inclusivity from Twitch and other platforms.

“On a daily basis I encounter anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ+, and flat out ignorant usernames and comments on Twitch,” KiwiOnTheSticks said. “I am grateful for streamers who prove that Black women DO play video games, that body painting IS art, that people with disabilities deserve to have an understanding and welcoming atmosphere, and that the thousands of other kinds of people I didn’t mention can coexist without experiencing despondency on a platform meant for fun and entertainment.”